Eileen Eastman, 87

GILTNER — Eileen Eastman, 87, of Giltner, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner; the Rev. Mark Seiker will officiate. Interment will be in the Giltner Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner.

Eileen requested no flowers, but instead memorials may be made to St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward or Our Lady of Guadalupe in Denton.

The service will be livestreamed to the Giltner Community Center for overflow.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Eileen Virginia Read Eastman was born to Charlie and Lauretta (Rynearson) Read on February 7, 1936, in Hastings, Nebraska. On January 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Vern Eastman in Giltner. To this union they had 12 children and one adopted son.

Eileen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Vern Eastman of Giltner; her children, Julie (Ted) Bird of Rapid City, South Dakota, Bobbi (Denny) Ackerson of Lincoln, Michelle (Mike) Gonzales of McCook, Mary Jo Eastman of Giltner, Mike (Joanie) Eastman of Lincoln, Rich Eastman of Aurora, Joan (Craig) Fruit, John (Kim) Eastman, Bev Eastman, James (Mandy) Eastman and Traci Eastman all of Giltner; and adopted son, Reverend/Father Dhanraj Marneni of Nalgonda, India; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Carla) Eastman of York; and two sisters-in-law, Barb Eastman and Karen Burns of Grand Island.

Eileen is also survived by 59 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lauretta Read/Schmidt; her stepfather, Frank Schmidt; brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Rynearson and Laurence “Pete” Read; a on, Dan Eastman; four grandchildren, Jordan Eastman, Heather, Tanner and Olivia Mill, and three great-grandchildren.