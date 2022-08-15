Eileen Stanczyk

FULLERTON--Eileen Louise (McCray) Stanczyk, 61, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully after a hard-fought battle with ALS on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Krakow (rural Genoa), NE at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Reverend William L'Heureux officiating. To honor Eileen's wishes, cremation will take place after the service and inurnment will be at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service Monday, August 15th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Eileen was born on February 4, 1961, in Fullerton, to Clifford and Darlene (Murphy) McCray. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1979. Playing a mean trombone in her high school band, Eileen earned a spot in the United States Collegiate Wind Band, touring New York City and Europe, as well as being awarded the prestigious John Philip Sousa Band Award for musical excellence. After graduation, Eileen attended Grand Island School of Business earning an Associate's degree in Accounting and began working for Morgan & Morgan Attorneys at Law. It was there where she fell in love with the law, leading to a 20 plus year career as a legal secretary for Morgan's as well as the Nance County Attorney's Office. She also served as a CCD teacher and Altar Society President for St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton.

On September 27, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Paul Stanczyk.

They shared a love and bond that few people are lucky enough to ever experience, doing everything hand in hand. Together, they lived and farmed south of Fullerton their entire married lives. To this union four children were born, Rebecca (Doug) Reardon, Andrea (Jake) Jazwick, Miranda (Matt) Jazwick, all of Fullerton, and Jonathan Stanczyk of Lincoln.

A devoted wife and mother, Eileen put her whole heart and soul into raising her family. Known as a hard-worker, she kept an immaculate house, where you truly could have eaten off the floor. Caring and supportive, Eileen took an active role in her children's activities and interests serving as a Cub Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, and Band Booster President, attending countless dance recitals, band concerts, and sporting events, and enjoying many evenings cheering on her beloved Duke and San Antonio Spurs basketball teams alongside her son. A life-long resident of Fullerton, Eileen took great pride in her hometown, and instilled that same pride into her children. One would often hear her say, “Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior.”

Her passions included traveling, camping, sewing, attending musicals, and shopping for that perfect gift for someone. A great listener and advice giver, she enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends. She loved decorating her home for the changing seasons, playing board games and cards, appreciated a good glass of wine, and was known for her homemade goulash, carrot cake, and frosted sugar cookies. However, her biggest passion and joy was being a doting Nana to seven grandchildren: Aubrey, Paisley, Ansley, Autumn, Emerson, Hudson, and Camden.

Along with her husband and immediate family, she is survived by her mother, Darlene McCray of Fullerton; brother, Mike (MaDonna) McCray of Fullerton; sisters, Kathy McCray of Doniphan, Diane McCray and Jackie (Keith) Cornelius, all of Shelton; brother-in-law, Chuck (Jennifer) Stanczyk of Fullerton; sister-in-law, Barb (Rusty) Newquist of Cedar Rapids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford McCray; sister, Linda McCray; and parents-in-law, Leonard and JoAnn Stanczyk.

A woman of strong faith and convictions, Eileen had a heart of gold and always rooted for the underdog, often doing anonymous works of mercy behind the scenes for those who needed it most. When faced with a terminal illness, her faith never wavered and she faced every day with dignity and grace. She will be missed immensely by all who knew her. Positive. Strong. Brave. Loved. She left this world far too soon.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.