Elaine A. Panowicz, 81

ELKHORN — Elaine A. Panowicz, 81, of Elkhorn Nebraska, formerly of Grand Island, passed away August 26, 2023, at her home in Elkhorn.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with a vigil rosary at 6 p.m.

Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Right to Life or Catholic Social Services in Grand Island or to Siena Francis House at 1117 N. 17th St., Omaha NE 68102.

Elaine was born June 2, 1942, to Lucian and Salvina (Lewandowski) Bogus in Loup City, Nebraska.

She grew up on a farm near St. Paul, Nebraska. She attended school in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1960.

Elaine was united in marriage to Daniel Panowicz on November 24, 1962 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. They were blessed with five children, Rich, Lori, Sandy, Susie and Amy.

The family lived on a farm near Grand Island. While their children were young, Elaine was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until all their children were in school. She enjoyed working as a bridal consultant at Schweser’s Bridal Department at the Conestoga Mall. Elaine worked in several retail positions and retired from Hobby Lobby.

Elaine was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island for many years.

Dan passed away in 1999 and Elaine then moved to Grand Island and served on the funeral committee at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

In 2022, she moved to Elkhorn to be closer to her family. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn and served as a member of the Catholic Daughters.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, tending to her flowers, decorating indoors and outdoors and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Most important in her life was her Catholic faith, always attending weekly Mass if possible and being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Elaine is survived by her children and their spouses, Rich and Kristen Panowicz of Elkhorn, Lori and Tim Vinton of Whitman, Sandy and Chris Moser of Clearwater, Susie and Steve Pleiss of Omaha, and Amy and Jeff Payne of Roca; grandchildren, Allison, Emily and Doug, Molly and Jacob, Addy and Cody, Lydia and John, Emma, Alyssa, Ethan, Dillon, Hannah, Jacob, Lucas and Jackson; a great-grandchild, Carver; and sisters-in-law, Pat Bogus and Joy Bogus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucian and Salvina; her husband, Dan; one son, Gary Allen Panowicz; brothers, David Bogus, Arnold Bogus and Daryl Bogus; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Victoria Panowicz; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bogus and Evelyn Panowicz; brother-in-law, Al Panowicz: and niece Patty Panowicz.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com