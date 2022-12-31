 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Bishop

Elaine Bishop, 82

Elaine J. Bishop, 82, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis, the result of a vehicle accident.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. You are encouraged to sign Elaine's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Tags

