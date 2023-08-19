Elaine J. E. Plautz, 96

GRAND ISLAND — Elaine J. E. Plautz, 96, of Grand Island, formerly of Alda, died on August 16, 2023, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, with Pastor Don Pobanz officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 2, at Grace Lutheran in Wood River. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or the Orphan Grain Train.

Elaine was born on July 16, 1927, at St. Michael, Nebraska, to Alfred and Anna (Kruse) Gosda. She grew up in rural Buffalo County, attended Rural School #52 and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1944.

She was united in marriage to LaVerne Plautz on June 8, 1947, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. The couple lived on their farm west of Alda for many years where she was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. Elaine was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed tending to her garden.

She is survived by her sons: Michael (Susan) Plautz and David (Barbara) Plautz; grandchildren: Emily (Adam Post) Plautz, Elise Plautz, D.J. Plautz, Adam Plautz, and Mark Plautz; great-grandchildren: Hayley Plautz, Tegan Plautz, Greyson Plautz, and Evie Plautz; and a sister, Rozella “Jackie” Allison.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, LaVerne Plautz Jr.; and a sister, Florence Wiese.