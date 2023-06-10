Elaine Marie Miller, 82

GRAND ISLAND — Elaine Marie Miller, 82, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community.

Service and celebration of Elaine’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Elaine was born on June 30, 1940, in Loup City, Nebraska, to Casimir and Clara (Slobaszewski) Piontkowski. She graduated Loup City High School in 1958.

Elaine was united in marriage to Lloyd Miller on May 9, 1959. Elaine and Lloyd welcomed two children, Christy and Corey. Elaine was employed at Wayne’s Pawn Shop. Elaine was a member of the Saddle Club and the Eagles Club. She enjoyed crocheting and making baby blankets.

Those who cherish Elaine’s memory include her children, Christy (Charley) Miller and Corey Miller; one grandchild, Shane Miller; a brother, Dennis (Bonnie) Piontkowski; her friends, Roger and Linda Poppert; and numerous family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and five siblings, Delores Koperski, Leonard Pointkowski, Raymond Piontkowski, Emil Piontkowski, and Melvin Piontkowski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.