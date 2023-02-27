Elaine Rozmiarek, 92

FARWELL — Elaine Mae (Gorecki Lewandowski) Rozmiarek, 92, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell. Interment will be in the St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery near Farwell. Father Vince Parsons and Father Mark Maresh will be presiding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony's; the Rosary will be recited at 7.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Anthony's Cemetery, St. Francis Cemetery, Polish Heritage Center, and Elba Fire and Rescue.

Elaine was born on Dec. 16, 1930, to Joseph and Prudence (Kezeor) Gorecki at Farwell. She received her early education at rural Howard County Schools, attended high school at Boelus and college at Kearney State Teacher's College. Elaine taught for two years at Howard County Rural District 47 until she met and married Ralph Lewandowski on June 26, 1951. Together they had five children: Linda, Carol, Randy, Alan and Denise. They raised their family and farmed until Ralph's death on Oct. 22, 1965. Elaine moved with her children and father, Joe Gorecki, to Nysted and later to Farwell. While working at the Howard County ASCS Office in St. Paul, she met Franklin Rozmiarek. Elaine and Franklin were married on April 11, 1981.

Elaine enjoyed baking especially her “Sara Lee Coffee Cake” and cooking milk gravy for the grandchildren. When asked how she made milk gravy, Elaine would say, “It's all in the wrist.” In addition to baking and cooking, Elaine loved to make and share her jelly. Each grandchild was gifted a special blanket sewn with love. Before Franklin's passing, Elaine and Franklin loved to attend as many of their grandchildren's events, functions, and games as they could.

To her family, the most important lessons she shared with them were her deep faith in God and abiding love for each of them equally and without condition. She always had love to go around saying, “I love you more.” Elaine's greatest joys were not only her children but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, holding them and blessing them every chance she had.

Elaine was a proud lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church in Farwell, receiving all of her sacraments there. She was member of the Altar Society and taught CCD for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 119 for more than 60 years.

Those left to always cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Linda and Ron Guenin, Carol Rasmussen, Alan and Joleen Lewandowskl, and Denise and Brad Brauer; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeff Guenin and Brandon Andersen; Mindy, Cory, Rhett, and Porter Polacek; Nathan, Michaela, Sophie (Walker), Finley, and Harper Rasmussen; Sarah, Ryan, Reagan, and Flynn Robinson; Amanda and Brandon Schaefer; Zach Rasmussen and Jesse Arends; Megan Lewandowski; Alexa, Justin, Emma, Avery, Isabel, and Eloise Thiel; Anna, Nathan, Nora, Abigail, and Judd Brackhan; Ben, Adrianne, Amelia, Madelynn, and Louis Lewandowski; Rachel Lewandowski; Mikayla Brauer; Brin, Ricky, and Zelee Martin; a brother, David Gorecki; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Leandowski and Annette Mendyk; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death in by her husbands, Ralph Lewandowski and Franklin Rozmiarek; her parents, Joseph and Prudence Gorecki; three sons, Deacon Randy Lewandowski, and infants Walter and Joseph Lewandowski; and her siblings and spouses, Leona and Ray Prososki, Leonard and Josephine Gorecki, Bunny Gorecki, and Jean Rozmiarek.

