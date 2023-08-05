Elaine S. Hostler, 65

GRAND ISLAND — Elaine Suzanne Hostler, 65, of Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family after a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Elaine Suzanne was born in Omaha on February 20, 1958. Originally her family consisted of her parents, Carol and Ray Larson, and two older brothers, Curt and Erik. Elaine’s father passed away when she was 2 years old. During Elaine’s high school years, Elaine also gained extended family including her stepfather Frank Major, a stepbrother, Norman Major, and three stepsisters, Sara Wagner, Julie Major-Frunz, and Allison Blanchard.

Elaine grew up in Omaha, attending Rockbrook Elementary School, Valley View Junior High and Westside High School. While growing up, her brothers Curt and Erik teased Elaine a lot, because she was the youngest in the family and the only girl. That is, until Elaine tattled on her brothers, and got them in trouble!

Elaine loved her family dog, Tippy, and her doll named “Pouty”. Elaine played the French horn in the high school band. She volunteered as a candy striper at Methodist Hospital. With her wavy blond hair and easy smile, she was selected as a Back-to-School Princess one fall in elementary school.

After high school, Elaine attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying Medical Technology, and earned her bachelor of science degree in Medical Technology at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Upon graduation, Elaine moved to Grand Island after getting a position at Lutheran Hospital, then St. Francis Medical Center. Even though Elaine grew up in the city, she found she enjoyed the farm and country life.

In 1984, she met her soon-to-be husband, Steve. They married June 29, 1985. They lived in Grand Island until they were able to purchase the farm where they continued to live. To this union three children were born.

In 1987 she got a job with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. She worked there for 35 years and became the head of the lab department.

During her free time she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandkids. Elaine also enjoyed helping her husband with anything on the farm. Her favorite thing to do was run the grain cart in the fall as it was therapeutic to her. She loved taking care of her chickens, and their dog, Beau, and bird, Beaky. Her kindness and gentle touch always won over everyone.

She created a great atmosphere for her coworkers and always thought everything through to make decisions to best help and serve everyone involved. She had a selfless personality that shined through her smile. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher and co-administrator for many years. She was also part of the Northwest FFA Alumni and member of the Saddle Club.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Steve; her children, Amy (Jacob) Adams of Dannebrog, Jeff (Jordan) Hostler of Wood River, and Kelly (Jake) Peterson of Gothenburg; six grandchildren: Jace, Mya, Zoey, Jett, Lane and Braxton; two brothers, Erik (Denise) Larson and Curtis (Donna) Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister, Jane.