Elaine Thomas, 81

BOELUS — Elaine Rose Thomas, 81, of Boelus, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Soulville Cemetery in Sherman County.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Elaine was born on March 23, 1941, in Grand Island to Willis and Mary (Rock) Lyman. After high school, she received her LPN Certification. She was united in marriage to Kenneth “Kenny” Thomas on Jan. 17, 1958, in Grand Island.

Elaine was a very compassionate person who spent much of her life volunteering. She was a proud supporter of the Boelus Town Park and was very instrumental in the “Kids Can” fundraising events. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly and various children over the years. Elaine was passionate about cats and made sure hers were well taken care of.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters and son-in-law, Jody Lehn of Boelus, Cindy and Robert Bonczynski of Boelus; grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Nathan Simpson, Alicia and Mike Gorecki, Amanda Bonczynski, and Breanna Johnson; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Mason, Karsen, and Mattisen Gorecki; Kennedy and Jordan Simpson.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Greg Lehn; and brother, Derald Lyman.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com