Eldeen Drake, 87

Eldeen D. Drake, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home in Grand Island.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Kenesaw Cemetery with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating.

Memorials may be given to Easter Seals.

Eldeen was born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Holstein, to Erwin G. and Emma D. (Claasson) Riese. She graduated from Holstein High School and attended Hastings College, University of Nebraska, CCC Hastings, and Travel School in Kansas City, Kan.

Eldeen married Roland M. Drake in 1956; they later divorced. She was an executive secretary for numerous businesses in the area. Eldeen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA in Grand Island.

Eldeen was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Erwin D. Riese, Anna M. Riese, and Roy & Darlene Sanford.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Jolene Drake of Grand Island, Courtney Drake of Hansen, Whitney Drake of Grand Island, Shirley and David Carpenter of Grand Island; grandchildren, Quentin Drake, Alec Bernstrauch, Marissa (Drake) Reha, Andrew Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Kenslie Drake, Aubrey Drake, Bailey Drake, Alyas Reha, Alelina Sanchez, Amya Brown, Raylynn Drake, Jadine Bernstrauch; nieces, nephews and other extended family.