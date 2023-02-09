Eldon Ervin, 85

Eldon Ervin died peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2023. He was 85 years old.

His choice was cremation. There will be no services. Apfel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He was born March 15, 1937, to Ernest and Nellie Roth Ervin who farmed in the McCook area.

Eldon attended elementary school in a one-room country school. He graduated from McCook High School, then the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He later earned a master's degree from Drake University.

Eldon chose teaching as his profession. He taught Vocational Agriculture at David City and Central City, then taught Biology, Physiology, and Anatomy at Grand Island Senior High School for 35 years.

Eldon had other occupations as well. He owned, maintained, and renovated rental property for 30 years. He inspected field crops for seed certification, worked at a plant nursery and a milk-processing dairy, and distributed food and supplies from the Grand Island food warehouse, to name a few. He also volunteered at the Senior Center and was an avid card player and a member of the Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club earning his Life Master certificate.

Eldon married Dorothy Penington in 1963. Together, they raised four children.

Eldon was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth; and a sister, Faye.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; and children, Edward (Lisa Bledsoe), Andrew (Jodi Berry), and Daniel (Patty Wiest), and his sisters Karen Capp and Donna Uhrich. Also surviving are grandchildren, Zachary and Megan (Ulrich) Ervin, Olivia and Nick (Krumweide) Ervin, Samuel and Tracy (Moody) Ervin, Willa Ervin-Bushman, Elias Ervin, Alexander Ervin, Jolyn Ervin, Ellianna Ervin; and great-grandchildren, Adelyn Ulrich, Jackson Ervin, and Letty Ervin.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com