Eleanor Glesinger

SPALDING — Eleanor Glesinger, of Spalding, passed away Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care, Aurora.

Celebration of Life Mass with reception following will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1, at St Leo's Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine St., Grand Island. Private graveside services in Spalding.

Memorials suggested to the Sam Foltz Foundation, 4187 Michigan Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803. The Sam Foltz Foundation supports youth activities in Grand Island and Greeley county and lends a helping hand to those in need.

Eleanor Eve Killion was born on Feb. 27, 1930, in Akron to Ralph Gail and Lois Iverna (Sherburne) Killion. She graduated from Spalding Public School and Normal Training in 1948. She began teaching at the Akron School shortly after where she was courted by Bobby Joe Glesinger. Eleanor and Bobby Joe were married on June 10, 1950. Bobby Joe died 3 years ago after 69 years of marriage and Eleanor has missed him every single day since.

Eleanor joined the Catholic church to marry Bobby Joe and was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Many years during Lent she attended daily Mass with sleepy little girls by her side. Eleanor loved to work and served as a Dietary Aide at Friendship Villa for over 35 years. She dressed in holiday aprons as she delivered juice and a smile to every resident. She enjoyed golfing, the Junk Jaunt, was a 4-H leader and a wonderful grandmother to 12 grandchildren.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, Texas, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island, and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion; sister-in-law, Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, Ill; and brother-in-law, Frank Glesinger of Greeley.

She is preceded in death by infant daughter, Amy Louise; and grandson, Sam Foltz.