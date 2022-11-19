Eleanor Nott

HOLDREGE — Eleanor Christine Schneider Nott peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father at the age of 95, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege. She was born April 1, 1927, in Holbrook to William and Louise (Siekjost) Schneider.

Viewing and visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood and prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Aaron Witt, officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church, and graveside service at the Elwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Gosper County Senior Center, or a cause of your choice. Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood is in charge of the arrangements.