Elizabeth ‘Betty' Drudik, 79

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Drudik, 79, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home.

There will be a private service held at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Betty was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Columbus, the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Mares) Jedlicka. She graduated from Schuyler High School, class of 1961, and attended Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart.

For many years Betty taught elementary education. She always had the desire to care for others and her family will never forget her kind and generous spirit.

Those who cherish Betty's memory include her husband, Thomas J. Drudik of Grand Island; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Adriana of Grand Island and their son, Mateus; and daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Michael Zinniel of Lincoln and their son, Kirby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, 68801, to be designated to cancer research.

