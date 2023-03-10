Elizabeth Scheiding, 98

Elizabeth Jane Scheiding, 98, of Grand Island, formerly of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

To honor Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a service at this time. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery with her husband.

Elizabeth was born July 10, 1924, in Blue Hill, the daughter of John and Sadie (Karr) Zimmerman. She grew up in Blue Hill and graduated from Blue Hill High School.

Following graduation, she worked at the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Hastings. On Aug. 12, 1945, Elizabeth married LaVern Charles Scheiding. The couple made their home and raised their children in Cozad and O'Neill, before retiring in Omaha. Following LaVern's passing in 2005, Elizabeth moved to Grand Island.

Those who cherish her memory include her daughter, Pat (Melvin) Schmit of Grand Island; her son, Gary Scheiding of Thornton, Colo.; two granddaughters, Melissa (Shawn) Werth of Hastings and Kary (Nate) Storms of Bellevue; four great-grandchildren, Quentin Schmit, Sadie (Justin) Heston, Madison Leetch and Declen Storms; and three great-great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Scarlett and Brehxtyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Velma and Harold Borcherding.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.