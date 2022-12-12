Ellamae Dimmitt, 84, of Aurora passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Aurora.

Cremation was chosen, private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Newcastle, NE.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Cards may be sent to the family at 8218 N. US. Hwy 281, Grand Island, NE 68803

Ellamae was born on June 12, 1938 in Fordyce, NE and grew up near the family farm. She attended Menominee, NE public school to the 8th grade and completed a writing degree. Ellamae was born and raised in the catholic faith and later joined Assembly of God Church.

On April 18, 1958 she was united in marriage to Garrell “Tuffy” Dimmitt. The couple was blessed with six children. They made their home in Grand Island and Wood River. She was employed by Elba Public Schools as a bus driver. She enjoyed all the children that she brought to school and spoke often of how much she loved driving bus. She also was employed at Burwell Housing Authority and as a waitress while in Wood River.

Following her divorce, Ellamae lived in Burwell and Rayville, LA before returning to Aurora, Nebraska. She was a devote Christian and attended the Assembly of God Churches in Burwell and Rayville. She read one of her many bibles every day and shared her views with many. She loved to be in nature including trips to see the mountains in Colorado and enjoyed fishing.

Ellamae is survived by her children, Duaine (Kathy) Dimmitt of Aurora, Darwin (Cheryl) Dimmitt of Grand Island, Denise (Lee) Obermeier of St. Paul, Donna (Gary) Dzingle of Loup City, Darla (Don) Christensen of Dannnevirke, and Darnell (Michelle) Dimmitt of Leesville, LA; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Pat) Kuchta of St. Paul, and Verlane “Barney” ( Mary) Kuchta; sisters, Diane (Tom) McCluskey of New Castle, and Ardith (Tim) Rohan of Newcastle; numerous nursing home staff and extended family.

Ellamae was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Richard Kuchta, sister, Esther Schwartz and granddaughter, April Dzingle.

