AURORA — Ellamae Dimmitt, 84, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Aurora.

Cremation was chosen, private family graveside services will be held at a later date in New Castle.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Cards may be sent to the family at 8218 N. US. Hwy 281, Grand Island, NE 68803.