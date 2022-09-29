Elmer Feldotto

Elmer loved life and was very talented and extremely creative. He was active in Grand Island Little Theater, Barbershop Choir and Quartet and City Singers, having been blessed with a beautiful bass voice. He was a member of GI Rifle Club and enjoyed target shooting and cowboy action shooting and was a skilled hunter, usually loading his own ammo. Bicycling was a passion and at the time of his death he was looking forward to riding his recumbent bike on his 85th birthday. For 20 years he rode in state rides with friends Carl and Jan. Kathy wasn't crazy about riding 100 miles a day, but she accompanied him to sag. Elmer was a man of many talents including woodworking, creating dozens of rocking horses and numerous tables and cabinets; designing beautiful stained-glass pieces for family and friends; and he was an accomplished photographer, also developing hundreds if not thousands of photographs and enlargements during his time at Skagway. He enjoyed his restored ‘64 T-Bird and he and Kathy attended many car shows in the area. Elmer and Kathy loved to travel, including family reunions in Washington and Montana, several trips to Europe and a trip of a lifetime to Africa. He was proud of his collections, including Elmer Fudd memorabilia, an “E Fudd” license plate and going so far as having a cycling Elmer Fudd tattoo on his leg. He enjoyed family and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He and Kathy cherished many dogs, the last being a maltipoo named Maggie, who became his all-time favorite.