Elmer Feldotto, 84

Elmer Feldotto, 84, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home in Grand Island after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the First Christian Church in Grand Island, with Pastor Julie Western officiating.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.