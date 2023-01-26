Elnora Weinrich, 91

KEARNEY — Elnora M Weinrich, 91, of Kearney, formerly of Alda, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Kearney Regional Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Alda United Methodist Church with Geoffrey Iringo officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Alda United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Elnora was born on May 4, 1931, in Hardy to Arthur and Ethel Nelson. She grew up in the Alda area and attended Wood River High School where she graduated in 1949. She was united in marriage to Dale Weinrich on Dec. 12, 1971, at the Alda United Methodist Church. The couple lived on the Weinrich family farm south of Alda.

Elnora was a talented quilter and an avid gardener. She loved gathering numerous exhibits for the Hall County and Nebraska State Fairs where she received many awards throughout the years. She was well known for her delicious sweet pickles.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jackie (Robert) Harpst of Kearney, Linda (Eddy) Fredryk of Fort Pierce, Fla; grandchildren, Geoffrey and Colton Harpst, of Kearney, Ashley (John) Lain of Fort Pierce, Fla., Matthew (Abbie) Fredryk of Slocomb, Ala., Emily Fredryk of Fort Pierce, Fla; great grandchildren, Keoni and Alana Lain of Fort Pierce, Fla; brother-in-law, Ron Wiese of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Verna Nelson Hamilton of Cody, Wyo; and long-time employee and friend, Jeff Earnest of Alda.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; and siblings, Gerald Nelson and Ardis Wiese.