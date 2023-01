Elsie Roemmich, 97

Elsie F. (Purdy) Roemmich, 97, of Grand Island, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 until service time.

Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear later.