Elsie Roemmich, 97

Elsie Fern (Purdy) Roemmich, 97, of Grand Island, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.

Funeral services for Elsie will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Her family will remember her as an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, but to many others her legacy will be that of a kind and caring friend who was a force at the bridge table and extended the hand of friendship to all.

Born on a farm near Phillips on Dec. 8, 1925, to Howard and Mabel (Hooker) Purdy, Elsie Purdy Roemmich was a star from the beginning. She began school in the first grade at the age of 4 and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1942 at Giltner High School at age 16. She continued her intellectual pursuits throughout her life becoming a Life Master in duplicate bridge in 1977.

Her first job after graduation was at Nielsen-Petersen Trucking Company in Grand Island. She married Allan C. Roemmich on March 18, 1945, just before he was deployed to Hawaii. She later worked at First National Bank in Grand Island, First National Bank in Anniston, Ala. while Allan was in basic training and the Bank of Hawaii while Allan was stationed in the U.S. Army there.

In 1948, the Roemmichs moved to Chapman where Allan managed the Chapman Co-operative Credit Association for 41 years. Elsie worked with him in the bank as needed and helped him with his insurance, real estate and income tax businesses. She also worked at the Grand Island Ordinance plant. Elsie served on the election board for Chapman, was active in the Chapman Methodist church where she held many volunteer positions, collected donations for the March of Dimes and Red Cross and worked as a volunteer for the Red Cross during blood drives.

After moving to Grand Island in 1962, Elsie helped lead her children's activities serving as a volunteer coach for girls' softball, Brownies and 4-H. In addition to bridge and other card games, her hobbies included dancing, sewing, crafts, golf, and raising strawberries and roses.

She was a member of Elks Lodge, Liederkranz, Eagles and Fiddle Faddle Extension Club. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist church for more than 60 years.

Elsie cared for her husband of 71 years at home until he moved to Tiffany Square where she spent her days at his side for the final years of his life. She moved to Primrose Retirement Center in 2017 where she quickly developed a circle of loving friends with the staff and residents. She was determined to know and include everyone.

She taught many others the game of bridge and served as the director of the Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Center for 11 years. After she gave up her driver's license, her many bridge friends provided rides and assistance to make certain she could be at the table. Her final game of duplicate was played just 4 days before her death.

Elsie is survived by her three children: son, Roger Roemmich (Candace Fennell) of Atlanta, Ga; daughters, Marjorie (David) Little of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Gail (Ben) Kistler of Grand Island. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Brennan, Jeff (Mona Lewandoski) Little of Washington, D.C., Andrew (Stephanie) Little of Hinsdale, Ill., Kerri (Gregg) Hammond of Roswell, Ga., Todd (Amy) Roemmich of Greenville, S.C., Michael (Jennifer) Kistler of Singapore and Daniel (Valerie) Kistler of Atlanta, Ga; great-grandchildren included, Drew and Emily Hammond, Abby, Kate and Lacy Roemmich, Vivian, Mitch and Jake Brennan, Margaret and Eleanor Little, Taylor, Oliver and Emilia Little, Nora and Leo Kistler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Roemmich; her parents; her sister, Alta Larsen and husband, Stan Larsen; and grandson, Matthew Kistler.

