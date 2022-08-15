Elton King

Elton D. King, 65, of Central City, died on Friday, August 12, 2022 in rural Central City. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Jim Garfield officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17th from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. It would have been Elton's request that the dress be casual for his service, after all, he was always best dressed in his blue jeans and a flannel. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Elton Dale King was born on December 23, 1956 to Dale and Betty (Watkins) King in Central City. Elton grew up in Central City, and graduated from Central City High School in 1975. Following his graduation he attended Hastings Technical College in Hastings. From the time he could drive a tractor, Elton was a farmer. He farmed and had cattle in the Central City and Archer area. On April 2, 1977 Elton married Ann Kuhn, and to this union they had three children; Matt, Kristopher, and Kaiti. He then married Marie Nielson on December 6, 2011 in Central City.

Elton enjoyed camping and fishing later in life, but his greatest love was spending time with his family. His huge smile and infectious laugh was loved by many, and you could always find him helping his neighbors and friends out anytime they were in need. Elton was a member of the First Christian Church in Central City.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Marie of Central City, his mother; Betty King of Central City, his children; Matt (Brandy) King of Central City, Kristopher (Donna VanKirk) King of Lincoln, and Kaiti (Jake Otte) King of Ceresco, his stepchildren; Chad Nielson of Central City and Charity (Jordan) Winn of Hebron, his siblings; Marilyn (Steve Shively) Catlett of Central City, Marcia (Mark) Cockrill of Spalding, David King of Central City, and Carolyn (Chad) Wall of San Diego, CA, and his 2 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; Dale King, and his sister; Jocelyn House.