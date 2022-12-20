Elton Rathman, 95

Elton H. Rathman, 95, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Elton was born on Nov. 7, 1927, on a farm in Doniphan to Herman and Mamie (Seier) Rathman. Elton attended country schools and graduated from Wood River High School in 1946. He enjoyed playing baseball and played on the Wood River town team. Elton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953.

On Sept. 17, 1950, he was united in marriage to Vera M. Garritson at St. Paul's English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Island. the couple made their home on a farm south of Wood River where they raised their three children. Elton farmed and raised cattle until his retirement when they moved to Grand Island.

Elton was a lifetime member of the American Legion and served as Post Commander of the Wood River Legion Club in 1972 and 1973. He was also a member of the Eagles Club, Platt Duetsche Society, Liederkranz, Saddle Club, Wood River Country Club and the Lutheran Church in Wood River. His interests and activities included golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing, playing cards and playing pool. When he wasn't working on the farm during the winter months, he could be found hanging wallpaper for many local hotels, banks and homes.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steve Rathman of Lincoln, Vicki (Doug) Weber of Wood River, and Koanne Babel of Omaha; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eunetta Schoneberg of Grand Island, and Emogene Veeder of Hot Springs, Ark; sisters-in-law, Maxine Rathman of Grand Island, Janice Rathman of Grand Island, and Jan Rathman of Grand Island; son-in-law, Tom Babel of Wood River; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Elton was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Rathman; parents, Herman and Mamie Rathman; brothers, Merlin Rathman, Jerome Rathman and Delbert Rathman; infant sisters, LaVonne Rathman; brothers-in-law, Ben Schoneberg and Robert Veeder; and sister-in-law, Laura Stelk.