Elva Zerbe, 96

Elva Ruth (Griffith) Zerbe, 96, formerly of Superior and Nelson, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Grand Island. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Odessa Cemetery in Esbon, Kan., with Pastor Rodney Rose officiating.

Elva “Ruth” was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Lebanon, Kan., the daughter of Clark and Goldie (Martin) Griffith. She grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1943.

She was united in marriage to Conrad Zerbe Jr. Their only child, Paul Gordon Zerbe, preceded her in death in 2011.

Ruth resided in Nelson and was employed in the office of Dr. Marples. She then lived in Superior for many years and was employed at Farmers Bank and later in the office of Christensen International Harvester. In the 1980s Ruth relocated to Grand Island to be near family and was a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island. Ruth enjoyed difficult crossword puzzles, fine music and books into her 90's.

Survivors include nephews, Steve and Jan Griffith of Shawnee, Kan., Bob Griffith of Oak and Joel and Ilona Griffith of Grand Island; great-nephews and great-niece and great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces. Ruth is also survived by the children of Bill and Vanessa Harders, Jeff and Emily, who she helped care for throughout their childhood in Grand Island.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul; sister, Claire; brother, George; nephews, Dave and William Griffith; and her close cousin, Raymond Griffith.