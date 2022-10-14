Emanuel ‘Herb' Bruha, 78

BURWELL — Emanuel Wencel “Herb” Bruha, 78, of Burwell, died Oct. 12, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Herb's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Burwell Ambulance.

Herb was born Nov. 7, 1943, to Wencel and Emma (Hulinsky) Bruha, Sr. Herb attended District 29 Country School west of Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1962.

Herb was a meat cutter at Anthony's Market in Scotia. In 1971, Herb moved to Burwell to be a meat cutter at Anthony's Market.

Herb married Sandra Bruha on June 26, 1971, in Ord. They had ownership in Anthony's Market in Burwell, St. Paul and Sargent. In 1987, they purchased Anthony's Market. They sold the St. Paul and Sargent stores and changed the name to Herb's Affiliated Foods in Burwell. Herb retired in 2000.

Herb enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger. He liked to farm, bowl and play cards.

Herb is survived by his wife, Sandy Bruha of Burwell; three brothers, Edward E. and Jean Bruha of Ord, Larry and Ione Bruha of Loup City, and Gary and Eileen Bruha of Ord; three sisters, Evelyn and LaVerne Osentowski of Ord, Alice Woitalewicz of Loup City, and Kathryn Server of Excelsior Springs, Mo; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Bruha of Grand Island.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wencel Bruha, Frank Bruha and Albert Bruha as an infant and one sister, Emily Jacobsen.