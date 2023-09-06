Ernest J. Kosmicki, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Ernest J. “Ernie” Kosmicki was born on December 11, 1941, and went to his heavenly home on August 28, 2023, at the age of 81.

Ernie was born to Victor and Mary (Blomstedt) Kosmicki at their home in Howard County.

Private family services will be planned at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Ernie attended grade school at District 8 and graduated from St. Paul High School. After graduation, he started farming in 1960 renting a farm near Farwell. In 1963, Ernie joined the Nebraska National Guard, completing his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He served until 1969.

He was married to Sandy Zmek on September 28, 1968, in Grand Island. Ernie and Sandy farmed all their lives until Ernie’s retirement from farming in 2009. The couple moved to St. Paul in 2010, building Ernie’s dream shop at their home. Ernie enjoyed restoring antique tractors and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Platt Duetsche and the Saddle Club of Grand Island, Knights of Columbus, the St. Paul Tractor Club, and the Catholic Church.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Sandy of St. Paul, two daughters, Laurissa Kosmicki and Bob Waline of Dannebrog, and LaNaya and Matt Crouch of St. Paul; three grandsons, Kolton, Ryan and David; a sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia and Don Smydra of Farwell; six brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Janet Kosmicki of Dannebrog, Rich and Marlene Kosmicki of St. Paul, Randy and Cheryl Kosmicki of Grand Island, Terry and Kim Kosmicki of St. Paul, Tim and Bonnie Kosmicki of St. Paul, and Ken and Ellen Kosmicki of Utah; and a sister-in-law, VirJeanne Baker of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis and Delores Zmek; and twp brothers-in-law, Galen Zmek and Jon Baker.