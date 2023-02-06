Ernest ‘Junior' Anderson Jr., 75

ST. PAUL — Ernest F. “Junior” Anderson Jr., 75, of St. Paul, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Neal will officiate. Casual attire is requested by his family. Private family inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Junior was born on June 10, 1947, at St. Paul, the son of Ernest E. and LaVonne E. (Adams) Anderson Sr. He attended Howard County Schools and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1965. He then attended Kearney State College where he received his Bachelor's degree in education. He student taught at Ralston Public Schools and also got his pilot's license.

Following graduation from college in 1970 he taught English and was the wrestling coach at Palmer High School for several years. In 1974, he began farming near St. Paul.

He was united in marriage to Pat L. Forbes on Sept. 8, 1990, at Palmer. He always prided himself for being a progressive farmer and was still farming at the time of his death.

Junior enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and air boating on the Loup River. He also enjoyed traveling on tropical vacations and sailing catamarans. Junior loved people and made friends with everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Anderson of St. Paul; his mother, LaVonne Anderson of St. Paul; his children and their spouses, Michelle and Rob Colgrove of Lincoln and their children, Caleb and Cassandra; Reed Anderson of St. Paul and his children, McKenna, Mason, Ryder and William; and Ty and Mollie Anderson of St. Paul and their daughter, Norah. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Duane Bentley of Berthoud, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Sam.

