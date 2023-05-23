Esther Irene WIlton, 96

SUPERIOR — Esther Irene Wilton, 96, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away May 19, 2023, in Blue Hill, Nebraska.

She was born September 29, 1926, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Emerson Wortman and Marie (Johnson) Wortman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph, in 2010; an infant daughter born into the arms of Jesus in 1950; two sons, Duane Rex in 1989, and Alan Lee in 2020; and one grandson, Brandy Wilton, in 2004.

Leaving to cherish her memory are her sons and a daughter-in-law, Rich and Donna Wilton of Hastings, Larry Wilton of Grand Island, and David Wilton of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brooklyn (Dan) Fullerton of Lincoln, April Musgrave of Oak, Jonathon Wilton of Grand Island, Laura Wilton of Grand Island, Joshua Wilton of Grand Island; her great-grandchildren, Nick Fullerton of Lincoln, Alaina (Laini) Fullerton of Lincoln, and fiancé Cole Gocke, Kasen Musgrave of Oak, and Kip Musgrave of Oak; one sister, Delores (Dee) Fullerton of Hastings; and one brother, Leonard (Evelyn) Wortman of Fairbury; one step-granddaughter, Julie Brown of Grand Island; one step-great-granddaughter, McKayla Brown (Aaron Gonzalez) of Hastings; and two step0great-great grandsons, Aaron T. Gonzalez and Alexander (Alex) Gonzalez, both of Hastings; and nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior, Nebraska. Pastor Greg Schaffe will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Memorials may be directed to Centennial Lutheran Church of Superior.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N. Commercial St., Superior, with the family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Megrue-Price Funeral Home is handling arrangements; 402-879-3900.