Memorial services will be AT 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Mason City. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Please wear spring floral attire as Irene loved spring and flowers.