Ethel ‘Irene' Schamp, 81
BROKEN BOW — Ethel “Irene” Schamp, 81, Broken Bow, passed away on March 20, 2023, at Off Broadway assisted living in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be AT 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Mason City. Memorials are suggested to the Family for later designation. A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Please wear spring floral attire as Irene loved spring and flowers.
Irene was born on Oct. 31, 1941, to Joseph and Elsie (Hoskins) Schamp in Ericson.
Irene is survived by her children, Shannon (Clark) Hruby, Jimmy (Mindy) Conner, and Stephanie (Barrett) Jensen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Benny (Betty) Schamp of Elyria and David Schamp of Dover, Del.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Bobby Joe, Scott; grandchild, Laci; and her sister, Suzanne.