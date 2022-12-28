Eugene Bredthauer, 92

ORD — Eugene H. Bredthauer, 92, of Ord, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve Morning, Dec, 24, 2022; while residing at Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022; at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ord. Pastor Adam Archer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene was born Aug. 9, 1930, the youngest of four children to Elmer and Wanda (Fuss) Bredthauer. He was baptized into the Lutheran Faith. Eugene attended grade school at Mira Valley and graduated from Ord High School in 1947.

On Sept. 9, 1951, Eugene was united in marriage to Alma Simonson at Worms2. They were blessed with four children, Glen, Ricky, Vicky and Andy. The family made their home south of Ord in the Mira Valley area where they farmed and raised cattle. Eugene also enjoyed selling fertilizer and was in the custom silage business for many years while meeting many friends along the way.

Alma passed away on May 30, 2012; the couple spent 60 years together.

Eugene was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church; where he held many board positions.

Left to continue the journey through this earthly life in faith include two sons and three daughters-in-law, Glen and Ramona of Hastings, Andy and Stacey of Ord and Roxann of Aurora; one daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Pat Hruby of Hemingford; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, May Mettenbrink.

Welcoming him into Heaven are his parents; parents-in-law, Onen and Hetwig Simonson; his wife, Alma; a son, Rick; a granddaughter, Brenda Hruby; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Herbert and Dorothy and Bernard and Fern; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Alva Pingel; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, John and Norma Simonson, Bob Mettenbrink, Esther and Charlie Van Pelt, Rose and Harry Thede and Alice and Harvery Langrehr; and other family and friends.