Eugene M. Vetick, 81

FULLERTON — Eugene Michael “Gene” Vetick, 81, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 28, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gene was born August 1, 1941, to Charles and Cecilia (Sliva) Vetick at Columbus, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Fullerton and attended Red Top School near Fullerton. He graduated from Fullerton High School in 1959.

He married Vickie Klassen on September 5, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. He was a lifelong farmer and raised cattle. He and Vickie resided on a farm west of Fullerton.

He was a board member of Fullerton Rural Fire Department, Fullerton Co-op, and Fullerton township. He had many hobbies including playing cards, hunting and fishing, listening to polka music, attending 4-H events with children and grandchildren, watching his grandchildren play sports, and going to machinery and cattle sales. He also loved watching University of Nebraska football and volleyball.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie, of Fullerton; three sons, Michael (Stephanie) Vetick, Jim (Heather Buckholtz) Vetick, and Nick Vetick, all of Fullerton; three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Vetick of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leonard and Clifford; and a sister, Rita (Larry) Beller.