Eugene ‘Gene' Myers, 57

OSCEOLA — Eugene “Gene” Ray Myers, 57, of Osceola, died Dec. 23, 2022, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at All Faith Funeral Home. Pastor Denny Reis will officiate.

Gene was born July 6, 1965, to Rose Myers in Kearney. He spent the majority of his childhood in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln Northeast.

He obtained a degree from Southeast Community College. He spent many years repairing CB radios for friends, he was an amateur radio operator obtaining the call sign kc0cxv.

On May 31, 1986, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Schall in Kearney. To this union two children were born. He was also the adopted father of a daughter. He had a love of professional wrestling, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and his beloved Indianapolis Colts play, and a love of riding motorcycles. He was very proud he became an ordained minister last June.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy of Osceola; his son, Mojo (Makayla Nebuda) Myers of York; his two daughters, Glenda (Noah Bouchard) Hallmark of Omaha, and Daniela (Kip Glatter) Myers of Stromsburg; his five grandchildren, Katie, Shae, and Josiah all of Omaha and Joselyn and Earl of Grand Island; his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle (Ron) Martin of Harvard, his nephew (who was like a son), Anthony (Melissa) Schall and family of Grand Island; his two best friends, Rex Goodell of East Moline, Ill., and Richard “Kim” (Teresa) Jordan of Holdrege; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his mom, Rose; two brothers, Lester and Gerald; his aunt, Carol; mother and father-in-law, Pam Bonnell and Joseph Schall; three sisters-in-law, Mary, Freda and Lynne; his brother-in-law, Tony Ramirez; three nieces, Sunshine, Oceana and Samantha; his grandparents; and three friends, David Markovic, Rocky Burton and Brian Spike.