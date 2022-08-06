 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene Jorgensen

Eugene Jorgensen, 87

ST. PAUL — Eugene A. “PeeWee” Jorgensen, 87, of St. Paul, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 P.M. Rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

