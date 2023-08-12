Eugene W. Dominick, 82

GRAND ISLAND — Eugene Walter “Gene” Dominick, 82, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. His final days were spent surrounded by family, doing many of the things he enjoyed.

Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at GI Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. in Grand Island. In lieu of visitation, a reception will follow.

Eugene was born on January 31, 1941, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Walter S. and Laura C. (Rentschler) Dominick. He was raised on the family farm near Struble, Iowa, and graduated from Le Mars High School in 1959. He attended Wartburg Seminary.

On December 27, 1959, Eugene was united in marriage to Audrey E. DeRaad. They eventually made their home in Grand Island in 1963.

Gene worked for Morrell Foods, and the Cornhusker Army Ammunitions Ordnance Plant, before establishing Dominick Furniture Repair in 1970. In most recent years he owned and operated Green Gene’s Recycling, appliance repair. He was a jack-of-all-trades, known to many in the community.

Gene knew his calling from a very young age. His strong and steadfast faith and compassion for others guided his every action. He gave his time, energy, and whole self to anyone, unconditionally. He never wavered, bravely and lovingly spreading God’s word. He was actively involved in the churches he belonged to, including prison ministry, bible study, leadership, and outreach. He led church services at local nursing facilities. He was an ordained minister, performing marriage ceremonies for one of his daughters and granddaughters.

He participated in several community projects and task forces. He loved talking to anyone. He had a big heart, with a gift and mission devoted to helping others, from all walks of life.

Over the years, Gene enjoyed coaching baseball, fishing, hunting, boating, crossword puzzles, playing cards and games, country dancing, and singing karaoke. He was an avid storyteller, reminiscing about childhood memories. He loved cracking jokes, amusing himself and others. He spent a lot of his spare time “resting his eyes” when he wasn’t spending it with his large family.

Those left to cherish Gene’s memory include his nine children, Scott (Carla) Dominick, Laura Galusha, Carrie (Patrick) Luft, Penny (Bart) Burkert, Clint (Debbie) Dominick, Sara Dominick, Gena (Marc) Donahey, Mandi (Matt) Bergholz, and Casey (Erica) Dominick; 27 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Matzke; a sister-in-law, Joyce Abbott; and numerous extended family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, of 60 years; his parents; parents-in-law, Leon and Freda (Ramhorst) DeRaad; a sister-in-law, Della “Jean” Juffer; and three brothers-in-law, Phillip Abbott, Donald Juffer and Ronald Matzke.

The family is also saddened by another recent loss of Gene’s granddaughter, Emily (Burkert) Rocha of Arizona.

Condolences or memorials (for future designation by the family) can be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801.

Online condolences may be left, as well as information about livestreaming of the service can be found at www.giallfaiths.com.