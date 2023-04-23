Eunice May Hoffman, 80

DONIPHAN — Eunice May Hoffman, 80, from Doniphan, NE, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Hastings, NE surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27th at 11 am at All Faiths Funeral Home with a burial following at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan. Pastor Adam Snoberger will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26th from 5-7 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk, NE. This donation will help continue the mission of Pointing People to Christ by providing online church services. Eunice enjoyed watching these services every Sunday.

Eunice was born on March 13, 1942, to Carl and Esther (Albrecht) Nielsen in Gothenburg, NE. She was raised and educated in the Grand Island, NE area. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1961.

She married Rex Don Hoffman on November 23, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Chapel in Grand Island, NE. They lived and farmed in rural Doniphan, NE the remainder of her life.

Eunice worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Francis in Grand Island. She volunteered for many years helping with the Kiddie Karnival at the Doniphan Fall Festival. She also served as a Boy Scout Leader for many years. She spent much of her time being a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband; two sons, Thomas Hoffman of Des Moines, IA, and Timothy and Carisa (Schmidt) Hoffman of Norfolk, NE. Grandchildren, Timothy, Jr., Cadence, Christianna, and Charity, all of Norfolk, NE. Three siblings, Alvin Nielsen, Cleo Lute, and Ruth Beck. As well as numerous nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Helen Kolb, Clarence Nielsen, and Marion Nielsen.