Eva M. Langer, 87

SPALDING — Eva M. Langer, 87, of Spalding, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding with Father Antony Thekkekara officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

Eva is survived by her children, Sharon (John) Bopp of Grand Island, Shirley (Tom) McDonnel of Maumelle, Arkansas, Tom (Angie) Langer of Spalding, and Jackie (Scott) Voichoskie of Fullerton; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Langer; and a daughter, Lori Hiner.