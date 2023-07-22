Evelyn May, 78

AURORA — Evelyn May, age 78, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Memorial Community Care.

Evelyn Marie May, the daughter of Willis and Camilla (Lewis) George was born in Aurora, Nebraska, on July 3, 1945, and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska, on July 20, 2023, at the age of 78.

She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1963, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1967, with a Bachelor of Science in Education - Home Economics. Evelyn was very involved in 4-H and church activities while growing up. Following college graduation, she joined the Peace Corps in Morocco for two years where she worked in community development.

Upon returning from Morocco Evelyn married John May of Kearney, Nebraska, on June 22, 1969. In 1970, they moved to Polk where Evelyn taught Home Economics for two years. At this time, they also started their family. They have three surviving children of their five total. They moved back to Aurora in 1972, and have lived in the Aurora-Hampton area ever since.

Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom while running a home interior business with her sister for 27 years. She also volunteered for 4-H, FFA, home extension, Pork Council Women, church, and other activities. Evelyn enjoyed making banners for worship services. She was a blood donor and donated almost 12 gallons before becoming unable to do so. Evelyn also volunteered at the blood mobile. Evelyn loved doing yard work and gardening. She helped with hog chores and farrowing for several years.

Starting in 1998, Evelyn worked for four summers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva and then worked for two years at the Correctional Center for Women in York, Nebraska.

Evelyn returned to school and obtained a Master’s in Education Degree in Community Counseling. She became a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner and worked at Epworth Village for nine years counseling youth and families.

Evelyn was active and very proud of her children’s activities and enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s activities. Evelyn and John also opened their home to five exchange students and accepted them as their own.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Camilla George; her in-laws, Ross and Mildred May; two infant children; sisters and brothers-in-law; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband, John May of Aurora; her siblings: Harriet (Michael) Barron, Gene (Shari) George and Bethel George; three children, Daniel (Marilyn) May of Raymore, Missouri, David (Janet) May of Henderson, Nebraska, and Karina (Herb) Hasenkamp of Beemer, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren, Kaleb, Landon and Nolan Hasenkamp, Taylor May, Rylee (Harley) Pickett, Sydney, Cole Miller, Braxtyn May, Lastashia (Sara Xhurxhi) May, Alyssa (Chris) Luettel, Madison May, Vanessa, Natalie and Ryan Murray; four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ayden and Avery Luettel, and Grace Pickett; as well as and many other family members and friends.