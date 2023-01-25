Evelyn Ostdiek, 87

HASTINGS — Evelyn J. Ostdiek, 87, of Hastings, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Viera Hospital, Viera, Fla.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Butler Volland Chapel. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings with the Rev. Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Evelyn's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Evelyn was born May 6, 1935, in Lawrence to Edward and Ella (Verkamp) Kitten. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954. Evelyn moved to Denver, Colo. with friends and worked in retail for a few years. She returned to Lawrence and married Vincent Ostdiek on May 22, 1962, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Lawerence; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2015.

Evelyn worked at the Good Samaritan Society in Nelson, and did various jobs house cleaning as well as raising eight children and attending many school and church activities. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Altar Society. Evelyn and Vincent retired from the farm and moved from Lawrence to Hastings in 1994.

Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her devotion to her family and her faith was evident to all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Ostdiek, Patrick (Amy) Ostdiek, Kenneth (Shannon) Ostdiek; daughters, Kathleen (Bill) Coe, Marlene Ostdiek, Donna (Rod) McCord, Mary (Stuart) Tietjen; grandchildren, Sam (Ali) McCord, Micaela (Ben) Blach, Riley Ostdiek, Reagan Ostdiek, Rachel Ostdiek, Trent Tietjen, Emily Tietjen, Lauren Tietjen, McKenzie Ostdiek, Nolan Ostdiek; great-grandchildren, Miley McCord, Kya McCord; siblings, JoVita (Delbert) Lemke, Gary (Donna) Burt.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Ostdiek; son, Timothy Ostdiek; and siblings, LeRoy Kitten, Vernon Kitten, Richard Kitten, Art Kitten, Eddie Kitten, and Loretta Schell.