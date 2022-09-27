Evelyn Theisen

Evelyn Karr Theisen, 90

HASTINGS — Evelyn A. Karr Theisen, 90, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living, Hastings.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hastings. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Wanda Cemetery, rural Adams County.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Evelyn's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Evelyn was born April 7, 1932, to Henry and Alvina (Mischke) Dieken in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. Evelyn married Lamont Karr on Nov. 15, 1953. To this union, they had Bruce Karr, Byron Karr, and Evonne Borrell. Lamont preceded her in death in 1984.

Evelyn married Roy Theisen on Jan. 27, 1990. She was employed at Schweser's for 12 years. She also worked for Kenesaw Public Schools and Sears in Hastings. Evelyn loved collecting Barbie dolls and porcelain doll heads. She enjoyed gardening and playing BINGO.

Survivors are husband, Roy Theisen of Hastings; children and spouses, Bruce and Marcia Karr of Lincoln, Byron and Karla Karr of Grand Island, Evonne and Art Borrell of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Wendy Karr of Lincoln, Danielle Karr Conkel of Lincoln, Travis and Stacy Karr of Grand Island, Amber Karr Wedige of Kearney, Kelli and Dallas Thompson of Roseland, Jordan Borrell of Omaha, great-grandchildren and Spouses, Justin and Anthony Goetz of Omaha, Ethan and Logan Karr of Omaha, Nathaniel Karr of Lincoln, Harlee Conkel of Lincoln, Aurora Karr of Grand Island, Lee Karr of Grand Island, Xander Karr of Grand Island, Kaitlyn Wedige of Hastings, Owen Wedige of Kearney, Alexis Wedige of Kearney, Payton Thompson of Roseland, Piper Thompson of Roseland, Paige Thompson of Roseland; sister, Vi Alderman – Firth; And many other family members.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lamont Karr; brothers and spouses, Raymond Dieken, Elmer and Winnie Dieken, Vern and Liz Dieken, and Melvin and Delores Dieken; sisters and spouses, Leona and Ervin Mitzelfelt and Willie and Duane Overy; brother-in-law, Don Alderman; and grandson-in-law, Jeremy Conkel.