Everett Garey, 89

OMAHA — Everett Marsden Garey died peacefully Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 89 years in Omaha.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Grace Baptist Church, 205 E Halleck St, Papillion.

Everett, often called Marsden, will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Everett's sense of humor always made him a joy to be around.

Everett is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Omaha; his children, Greg Garey of Naperville, ILL., Caryn Anderson and husband David of Lyons, and David Garey of Cheyenne Wyo; seven grandchildren; his stepfamily, and many nieces and nephews.