Everett ‘Moe' Pool, 90

Everett M. “Moe” Pool, 90, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.

Moe's wish was to be cremated. His life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Pastor Peggy McClain will officiate. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor team.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover, 134 N. Barnes AV, Hastings, NE 68901. You are encouraged to sign Moe's guest book at www.curranfuenralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.