Ezekiel Magana

Ezekiel Xavier Magana, 21 months, of Grand Island, passed away on December 22, 2022 at CHI-Health St Francis. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd at 10 am at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2nd from 4-7pm, also at the funeral home.

Ezekiel was born on March 1, 2021, in Grand Island to Emanuel Magana and Carmen Gonzalez. He loved eating blueberries, watching the show “Pocoyo”, and also enjoyed Cookie Monster. Ezekiel was a loving child who was very protective of his mom, loved to give kisses to his mom, and receive kisses from anyone, flipping his hair around, taking naps, playing with his kitties, and swimming. He was upset at the State Fair because he couldn't go swimming with the fishes. He loved kicking it with all his homies. His smile and laughter will be forever missed. Long live Ezekiel.