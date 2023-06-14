Faith C. Sautter, 95

GRAND ISLAND — Faith C. Sautter, 95, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, while being loved and cared for in her daughter’s home in Fallon, Nevada.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the Gollaher Chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Faith was born December 31, 1927, to Mildred (Nelson) and Alfred Peterson. She graduated from Wheeler High School in 1945. She took Normal Training and taught in rural schools for seven years.

She married Gilbert Sautter on November 1, 1952. They had four children, Helen, Dennis, Charles and Robert. Charles and Robert died a few hours after birth. The family moved to Grand Island in 1965. Faith worked as a nurses’ aide at Lutheran Hospital for 10 years and St. Francis Hospital for 13 years as a sterile processing tech.

Faith loved music and enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends and for church services. Reading, word puzzles, solitaire and Scrabble were favorite pastimes. She collected postage stamps, Beanie Babies, Precious Moments and angel figurines.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Helen (Kevin) Kirkland of Fallon; a son, Dennis Sautter of Grand Island; grandchildren, Tara Kirkland of Omaha, Kory Kirkland of Omaha, Kylie (Mark) Hatten of Lincoln, Darrick (Amy) Sautter of Plattsmouth and Daniell (Jason) Borgerding of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren, Avery Kirkland, Susannah Garlick, Maxwell Sautter and Morgan Sautter. She is also survived by two sisters, Hope Peterson and Linda Taylor; and two brothers, Andrew Peterson and Doug Peterson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, Charles and Robert; a daughter-in-law, Terri Sautter; a brother, David; and a sister, Rosalie.