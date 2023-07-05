Faye M. Greger, 95

CENTRAL CITY — Faye M. Greger, 95, of Central City, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Faye was born on January 11, 1928, in Clarks, Nebraska, to Walter and Marie (Dickman) Church. She grew up in Clarks and lived most of her life in Clarks and Central City. She was united in marriage to Tony Greger. To this union, one son, Dale, was born. They enjoyed many years of marriage. Tony passed away in 1996.

Faye loved gardening and caring for her beautiful yard. She always canned most of their food. She once was featured in the Central City newspaper for having the tallest tomato plant. Her favorite past time was spending time with her siblings, friends, and many nieces and nephews. She also loved traveling with her husband Tony when he was working out of town.

Those left to cherish her memories are her sisters, Erma Cornwell and Twila Mingus of York, Nebraska, Donna Reisener and Alice (Denny) Faeh of Central City, and Sharon (Art) Lambert of Stromsburg, Nebraska; sisters-in-law- Virginia Church of Clarks, and Linda Church of Madison, Nebraska; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, a son, Dale; seven brothers, Melvin, Harold, Forrest, Dean, Milton, Arnold, and Ron; and three sisters, Betty Gulbrandson, Blanche Shively, and Bernice Plumbtree.