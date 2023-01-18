Floyd Dunbar, 90

Floyd Anthony Dunbar was called home on Jan. 16, 2023.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1932, to Fred and Mattie (Stithem) Dunbar.

Throughout his childhood, Floyd lived in the Dry Valley Community in western Loup County. He graduated from Loup County High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, in Korea. Floyd married Betty Sinner in May 1955.

Floyd was an avid fisherman and loved his huskers. He enjoyed, what they called “Business trips” to Valentine and South Dakota, dancing with his wife, and camping with friends. He was a member of Loup County VFW Post 6159 and Sargent American Legion.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Robert and Kristy Dunbar of west Loup County and Karen and Steve Sims of Burwell; grandchildren, Candance, and Josh Martin, Quenton and Shelly Pulliam, Kristen and Rod Molesworth, Brady and Laura Pulliam, Kelsey Sims, Gus Dunbar; great-grandchildren, MaKenzie Martin, Halle Pulliam, Karlie Maitin, Ryann Pulliam, Jacob Molesworth, Collin Molesworth, Reed Pulliam, Quinn Ella Pulliam, Ash Pulliam.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Clarence and Ella Sinner; brother, LeRoy Mattox; and sister, Maybelle Dilsaver.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burwell, with burial and Military Graveside Honors following at Almeria Cemetery in Almeria.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the family present from 4to 5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20 at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Memorials will be designated at a later date by the family.