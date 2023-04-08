Fr. Frank Krzycki

LIGUORI, Mo. — Fr. Frank (Kriski) Krzycki was born in Elba in 1936 to the parents Zigmund and Emelia Krzycki. He was the 5th child of 9 children. He is the only priest from his home town. He professed religious vows as a Redemptorist in 1958, and was ordained 6 years later. He was assigned to parishes in Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Kansas City, and Indiana. He also served as an Army and hospital chaplain.

After a long battle of cancer, he died peacefully with excellent care.

He is survived by Joan Neilsen of California, Vi Wray of Nebraska, Ted Krzycki of Nebraska, and Rose Kosmicki of Iowa. Also, many nieces and nephews all over the United States.

He is preceded by his parents, Zig and Emelia; sisters, Delores Fairbairn and Rita Prince; and brothers, Larry and Steve.

Services and burial will be at St. Clements Retirement Care Center. Cards may be sent in care of: Rev. Gan Nguyen 300 Liguori Dr. Liquori, MO 63057