Frances Ambrose, 95

Frances M. Wojahn Ambrose, 95, a resident of Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in the sanctuary of Peace Lutheran Church, Grand Island. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.

Frances was born on the family farm on Oct. 6, 1927, in Revillo, S.D. to Carl and Mable Beek. She attended country and town schools graduating from Revillo High School in 1945. She also attended Northern State Teacher College in Aberdeen, S.D.

On Oct. 4, 1947, she married Virgil Wojahn in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Revillo, S.D. They farmed and were blessed with five children, Dennis, Wayne, Debra, David and Karla. They moved to Tracy, Minn. in 1969, where Virgil started in the insurance field. In 1971, they moved to Grand Island where they started Wojahn Insurance Agency. Virgil passed in 1979.

Her employment history included teaching in country schools, nurses aid, working in retail and working for the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association. She married Frank Ambrose in 1981.

She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving in Shalom Society, Altar Guild and Ruth Circle and a member of the Liederkranz German Singers. She enjoyed music, gardening, crafts, baking cookies, going on walks, reading and playing games. She loved having her grandchildren spend time with her.

Survivors include her children, Wayne (Paulette) Wojahn of Rochester, Minn., Debra (Gerald) Janssen of Garvin, Minn., David (Lynette) Wojahn of Hastings and Karla (Byron) Karr of Grand Island; step daughter, Mary Ambrose of Plattsmouth; 14 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Vera Nelson; husbands, Virgil Wojahn and Frank Ambrose; son, Dennis Wojahn; and step daughter, Karen Ambrose.