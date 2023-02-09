Frances ‘Franny' Bartunek, 86

Frances “Franny” M. Bartunek, 86, of Grand Island, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services in Fran's honor will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at All Faiths Funeral Home with livestreaming available at www.giallfaiths.com. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial to Follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

