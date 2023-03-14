Francis ‘Fran'” Schaaf, 88

Francis Gary “Fran” Schaaf, 88, of Hall County, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of Fran's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary, with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to Trinity United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army, or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.giallfaiths.com.

Francis, or “Fran” as he was known by most, was born on Nov. 6, 1934, to Elmer J. and Ella Mae (Moore) Schaaf of Grand Island. Fran attended Seedling Mile Elementary School for grades one through eight. As a freshman he entered Grand Island Senior High School. He was on the GISH football team and played the tuba in the marching band. During his senior year he was honored as, “Mr. Happy New Year” by his classmates and teachers when he was voted, “The Senior Boy of the Year” for Class of 1953.

Following graduation Fran enlisted for active duty military service in the United States Navy as a fixed wing flight engineer. He was stationed at Norfolk Naval Air Station, Virginia and was selected for special duty as a member of VR-22 for Admiral Jerauld Wright, U.S. Atlantic Fleet Commander and NATO Supreme Commander in the Atlantic. While serving under Adm. Wright, Fran flew to many overseas locations to include the Mediterranean and European countries, as well as Cuba and other ports of call in the Caribbean and South America. Following his military service Fran's love of flying led him to pursue his private pilot license. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations in his plane.

In 1960, Fran married his sweetheart Constance “Connie” Elizabeth (Sherrill) of Lexington on May 29, 1960. Fran and Connie were blessed with the births of two healthy baby girls: Sherrill in 1961, and Sheila in 1963. One of Fran's many joys was teaching his girls the art of horsemanship, archery and shooting. He served as their 4-H Leader for the Trail Dusters Horse 4-H Club and enjoyed watching his girls compete at the Hall County Fair, the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-ben in western pleasure with their quarter horses. Fran's hobbies included: hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, as well as wood carving and remote control model airplanes and model trains.

One of Fran's proudest legacies is continuing the tradition of farming in Hall County. He was the fourth generation to farm the family homestead, which was originally settled by his great-grandfather, Heinrich Schaaf, one of Hall County's first permanent settlers who arrived on July 5, 1857.

Fran is survived by his wife of over 62 years; his two daughters, their spouses, and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Mae Yonkers. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Betty Jean.